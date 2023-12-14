Buy Crypto
Cardano Ecosystem's Total Value Locked Surges Past $440 Million

Binance News
2023-12-14 08:33
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Foresight News, the total value locked (TVL) in the Cardano ecosystem has experienced rapid growth over the past few weeks, surpassing $440 million and exceeding its peak of $330 million in April. Most of the growth occurred in the past week, with the TVL of lending protocol Indigo and on-chain exchange Minswap soaring by over 50% to nearly $100 million. The supply of the USD-pegged stablecoin Djed (DJED) increased by more than 45% in the past week. The TVL on LendFi and Spectrum Finance surged by 90%. This on-chain growth has driven up the price of ADA tokens. Data shows that the token's price has surged by about 17% in the past 24 hours, expanding its monthly gains to nearly 80%.
