Former CoinDesk Executive Chris Wells Joins HELLO Labs as Media Director

According to Foresight News, former CoinDesk Business Development Director Chris Wells has joined Web3 entertainment company HELLO Labs as Media Director. HELLO Labs, founded by Grammy-nominated MTV VMA Creative Director Paul Caslin, is a Web3 native ecosystem incubating, producing, funding, and distributing original shows, games, and NFTs. The company plans to launch a Web3 TV show called 'Killer Whales' in the first quarter of 2024.

