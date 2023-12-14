copy link
Former CoinDesk Executive Chris Wells Joins HELLO Labs as Media Director
2023-12-14 08:20
According to Foresight News, former CoinDesk Business Development Director Chris Wells has joined Web3 entertainment company HELLO Labs as Media Director. HELLO Labs, founded by Grammy-nominated MTV VMA Creative Director Paul Caslin, is a Web3 native ecosystem incubating, producing, funding, and distributing original shows, games, and NFTs. The company plans to launch a Web3 TV show called 'Killer Whales' in the first quarter of 2024.
