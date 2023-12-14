Axie Infinity to Launch Major Update Allowing NFT Characters to Upgrade to Stage 2

According to Foresight News, Axie Infinity is set to undergo a significant update that will enable each Axie's NFT character to upgrade to the 'Stage 2'. Starting from December 14, over 250 different Axie 'parts' will be available for upgrade on Axie NFTs. To upgrade, users will need to destroy other Axies to obtain crafting materials and wait for 36 hours. The upgraded NFTs will enhance the appearance and combat capabilities of the characters. The Axie team will also release a 20-page comic and an animated video, detailing the legend behind the Axie upgrade.

View full text