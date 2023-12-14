Buy Crypto
Markets
Trade
Spot
Buy and sell on the Spot market with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Buy & sell cryptocurrencies using bank transfer and 800+ options
Convert & Block Trade
The easiest way to trade at all sizes
Trading Bots
Trade smarter with our various automated strategies - easy, fast and reliable
Copy Trading
Follow the most popular traders
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Contracts settled in USDT
COIN-M Futures
Contracts settled in cryptocurrency
Options
USDT Options with limited downside and affordable entry
Earn
Square
Square
Stay informed with everything crypto
Academy (Learn & Earn)
Earn crypto by learning about blockchain
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights
Research
Institutional-grade analysis, in-depth insights, and more
More
VIP & Institutional
Your trusted digital asset platform for VIPs and institutions
Launchpad
Discover and gain access to new token launches
Mining Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
Pay
Send, receive and spend crypto
Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
NFT
Explore NFTs from creators worldwide
Fan Token
Discover an all-new fandom and unlock unlimited fan experiences
Web3 Wallet
Meet the next-generation Web3 wallet
BNB Chain
The most popular blockchain to build your own dApp
Charity
Blockchain empowers charity to be more transparent, efficient, and traceable
Cancel
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Rulematch Launches Crypto Trading Platform for Financial Institutions

Binance News
2023-12-14 06:55
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Bloomberg, former Credit Suisse executive David Riegelnig has co-founded Rulematch, a Zurich-based startup offering a crypto trading venue exclusively for financial institutions. The platform has started trading Bitcoin and Ether and is open to clients in most of the European Union, the United Kingdom, and Singapore. Rulematch has raised $14 million from investors. Unlike typical crypto exchanges that provide a mix of functions, including trading and custody of assets, Rulematch aims to differentiate itself by being a pure trading platform, matching buying and selling interests. This structure mirrors traditional financial markets and allows participants to settle their trades daily on a net basis, improving capital efficiency for traders. While the largest global banks are generally absent in crypto trading, Riegelnig noted that there is a vibrant scene in Europe, the UK, and certain Asian markets where some banks have ventured into the crypto market. Rulematch currently counts seven banks and securities firms as its initial clients. The crypto market has partially rebounded from a rout in 2022, partly due to investors expecting the US to allow its first spot Bitcoin exchange-traded funds in the coming weeks. US Securities and Exchange Commission Chair Gary Gensler has signaled openness to the idea.
View full text