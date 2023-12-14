Paxos Releases November USDP Transparency Report

According to Foresight News, Paxos has released its USDP transparency report for November, disclosing unaudited data as of December 1. The report reveals that the total outstanding tokens amount to approximately $446,640,157. Additionally, the market value of US Treasury bonds is $148,768,000, while the value of collateral in repurchase agreements stands at $110,403,000. The current market value of collateral in total net assets is $449,013,560.

