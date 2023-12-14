copy link
Address Trades SOL Tokens and Gains $780,000 Profit in 28 Days
Binance News
2023-12-14 06:15
According to Foresight News, Lookonchain monitoring revealed that an address traded 7,741 SOL tokens through BONK and CROWN token transactions within 28 days, converting them into 18,855 SOL tokens, worth $1.32 million. The address gained a profit of approximately $780,000, representing a 144% increase.
