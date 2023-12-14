copy link
Sui Mainnet Upgrades to V1.15.1 and Protocol to Version 32
Binance News
2023-12-14 05:56
According to Foresight News, the Sui mainnet has been upgraded to version V1.15.1, and the Sui protocol has been updated to version 32. The key points of the upgrade include generating fewer warning messages and fixing the description of the 'sui client merge-coin' command.
