Kujira Token KUJI Surges Past 5 USDT, Achieving Record High
Binance News
2023-12-14 05:49
According to Foresight News, data from CoinGecko reveals that the Kujira token KUJI experienced a short-term breakthrough, surpassing 5 USDT. The token's 24-hour increase exceeded 10%, setting a new historical high.
