Ethereum Destroys Nearly 120,000 Coins in Past 30 Days

According to Foresight News, data from ultrasound.money reveals that in the past 30 days, Ethereum has destroyed nearly 120,000 coins, valued at approximately $250 million at current prices. During the same period, 70,670 coins were issued, resulting in a net deflation of about 50,000 coins. The current annualized deflation rate stands at 0.496%.