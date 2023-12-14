copy link
Ethereum Destroys Nearly 120,000 Coins in Past 30 Days
2023-12-14 05:08
According to Foresight News, data from ultrasound.money reveals that in the past 30 days, Ethereum has destroyed nearly 120,000 coins, valued at approximately $250 million at current prices. During the same period, 70,670 coins were issued, resulting in a net deflation of about 50,000 coins. The current annualized deflation rate stands at 0.496%.
