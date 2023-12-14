copy link
STRK Token Deployed on Sepolia Testnet and Suspected Cross-Chain Testing on Starknet Testnet
Binance News
2023-12-14 04:21
According to Foresight News, on-chain data reveals that the STRK token was deployed on the Sepolia testnet 36 days ago. Furthermore, there are indications that cross-chain testing to the Starknet testnet occurred 10 hours ago.
