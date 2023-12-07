Phoenix Group Signs $380 Million Mining Equipment Contract With Whatsminer

According to Foresight News, cryptocurrency mining company Phoenix Group has announced a $380 million mining equipment purchase contract with mining machine manufacturer Whatsminer. This contract is the largest order for Whatsminer in the past two years. The agreement requires Whatsminer to immediately deliver $136 million worth of mining machines and an additional $246 million in options. Furthermore, Phoenix Group has partnered with WhatsMiner and become the exclusive distributor of WhatsMiner, integrating water-cooled mining machines through their collaboration. Previously, Foresight News reported that on December 5, Phoenix Group completed a $371 million IPO on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX).

