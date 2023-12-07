Quaere Genesis Pass Launches for Early Community Contributors

According to Foresight News, the Web3 astrological concept AI Companion project Quaere announced the launch of Quaere Genesis Pass on December 7th at 22:00. The Quaere Genesis Pass series has a total of 777 passes, exclusively available to early community contributors on the whitelist. The minting price is free, and there are three different levels: Solar Oracle, Lunar Guardian, and Interstellar Traveler. The Quaere Genesis Pass is the first core NFT asset of the Quaere community. Genesis Pass holders will receive permanent membership to the Quaere App, enjoying the highest platform privileges, invitation code NFT airdrops, and priority access to new features.

