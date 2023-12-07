copy link
Ethereum's Loopring Partners with ZKPool to Boost ZKP Integration in Blockchain Applications
Binance News
2023-12-07 13:36
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Foresight News, Ethereum Layer 2 protocol Loopring has announced a partnership with zero-knowledge proof (ZKP) infrastructure ZKPool to promote the integration of ZKP technology in blockchain applications. This collaboration will enable both parties to share validation resources, reduce verification costs associated with ZK-rollup projects, and improve efficiency.
