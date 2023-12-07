Bosch Develops Decentralized Physical Infrastructure Network Device for Web3

According to Blockworks, German conglomerate Bosch is working on multiple Web3 initiatives, including a decentralized physical infrastructure network (DePIN) device. The Bosch XDK110 Rapid Prototyping Kit is a smart sensor that generates data on real-world conditions such as weather, light and noise pollution, and seismic activity. Connected to Web3 rails, users can earn crypto rewards by providing data without a centralized intermediary. Each device has a unique digital identity, allowing it to interact with the peaq network, a Polkadot parachain. Fetch.ai, a third partner, provides autonomous AI agents that optimize the devices' activity to maximize owner rewards. Fetch's DeltaV marketplace connects data consumers with a network of decentralized suppliers. Bosch is not focused on a single blockchain or decentralized marketplace, according to Peter Busch, product owner of the company's distributed ledger technologies mobility team. The goal is to use personal data in a more anonymous way, ensuring data sovereignty, privacy, and security. Bosch, Fetch.ai, and peaq showcased a proof-of-concept at a recent hackathon at the University of Applied Sciences in Saarbruecken, Germany. The companies have been working together on privacy-preserving data sharing using AI agents as part of MoveID, a publicly funded project led by Bosch. The European Union is pushing for greater control of privacy and monetization of user-generated data through Web3 technologies. Bosch is exploring alternative technologies to traditional cloud services from Google and Amazon. Token incentives are used to bootstrap the deployment of devices and services, with payments settling on different blockchains, including Fetch.ai, peaq, and existing Web2 systems through APIs.

