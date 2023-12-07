Buy Crypto
Markets
Trade
Spot
Buy and sell on the Spot market with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Buy & sell cryptocurrencies using bank transfer and 800+ options
Convert & Block Trade
The easiest way to trade at all sizes
Trading Bots
Trade smarter with our various automated strategies - easy, fast and reliable
Copy Trading
Follow the most popular traders
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Contracts settled in USDT
COIN-M Futures
Contracts settled in cryptocurrency
Options
USDT Options with limited downside and affordable entry
Earn
Square
Square
Stay informed with everything crypto
Academy (Learn & Earn)
Earn crypto by learning about blockchain
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights
Research
Institutional-grade analysis, in-depth insights, and more
More
VIP & Institutional
Your trusted digital asset platform for VIPs and institutions
Launchpad
Discover and gain access to new token launches
Mining Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
Pay
Send, receive and spend crypto
Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
NFT
Explore NFTs from creators worldwide
Fan Token
Discover an all-new fandom and unlock unlimited fan experiences
Web3 Wallet
Meet the next-generation Web3 wallet
BNB Chain
The most popular blockchain to build your own dApp
Charity
Blockchain empowers charity to be more transparent, efficient, and traceable
Cancel
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Bosch Develops Decentralized Physical Infrastructure Network Device for Web3

Binance News
2023-12-07 13:31
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Blockworks, German conglomerate Bosch is working on multiple Web3 initiatives, including a decentralized physical infrastructure network (DePIN) device. The Bosch XDK110 Rapid Prototyping Kit is a smart sensor that generates data on real-world conditions such as weather, light and noise pollution, and seismic activity. Connected to Web3 rails, users can earn crypto rewards by providing data without a centralized intermediary. Each device has a unique digital identity, allowing it to interact with the peaq network, a Polkadot parachain. Fetch.ai, a third partner, provides autonomous AI agents that optimize the devices' activity to maximize owner rewards. Fetch's DeltaV marketplace connects data consumers with a network of decentralized suppliers. Bosch is not focused on a single blockchain or decentralized marketplace, according to Peter Busch, product owner of the company's distributed ledger technologies mobility team. The goal is to use personal data in a more anonymous way, ensuring data sovereignty, privacy, and security. Bosch, Fetch.ai, and peaq showcased a proof-of-concept at a recent hackathon at the University of Applied Sciences in Saarbruecken, Germany. The companies have been working together on privacy-preserving data sharing using AI agents as part of MoveID, a publicly funded project led by Bosch. The European Union is pushing for greater control of privacy and monetization of user-generated data through Web3 technologies. Bosch is exploring alternative technologies to traditional cloud services from Google and Amazon. Token incentives are used to bootstrap the deployment of devices and services, with payments settling on different blockchains, including Fetch.ai, peaq, and existing Web2 systems through APIs.
View full text