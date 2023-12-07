Sindri Raises $5 Million in Seed Funding Led by CoinFund

According to Foresight News, zero-knowledge infrastructure platform Sindri has completed a $5 million seed funding round led by CoinFund. Sindri plans to use the funds to expand its team, grow its developer network, and build a comprehensive zero-knowledge-based developer stack. Sindri supports developers in verifying data through zero-knowledge proofs and applying it to research use cases and blockchain applications. Previously, Sindri had secured $2 million in pre-seed funding in June 2022.

