Swan Raises $40 Million to Expand Bitcoin-Backed Lending Services

According to Foresight News, Bitcoin financial services company Swan has announced plans to use its $40 million in raised funds to expand into Bitcoin-backed lending and other institutional products. Additionally, the company has raised $125 million for its venture capital and private equity investments. Through its lending products, Swan users can deposit Bitcoin as collateral and obtain loans valued at approximately 50% of the collateral in US dollars at 'low double-digit' interest rates. Swan will find creditors to lend funds, charge initiation fees, and earn interest rate spreads based on its borrowing and lending rates. Swan founder Klippsten stated that the lending product will be launched in the coming weeks and is prepared to deploy $20 million.

View full text