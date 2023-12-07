PeckShield Warns of Exploits Targeting Thirdweb Contract Vulnerabilities

According to Foresight News, PeckShield has reported observing exploits targeting vulnerabilities in Thirdweb contracts on platform X. The company will disclose its analysis and root causes shortly and has urged OpenZeppelin and Thirdweb to closely monitor the situation and take necessary countermeasures. Previously, on December 5th, security firm OpenZeppelin stated in a tweet that the security vulnerabilities in Thirdweb contracts had not yet been exploited. The issue was related to integration problems with specific patterns and was not associated with the implementations included in OpenZeppelin's contract library.

