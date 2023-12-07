copy link
Bitcoin Network Experiences 90-Minute Block Delay and Increased Transaction Fees
2023-12-07 12:35
According to Foresight News, recent mempool data indicates that the Bitcoin network experienced a block delay of 90 minutes on December 7th at 18:57. As a result, the current transaction fees have risen to 400 satoshis per byte.
