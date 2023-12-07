Russian Cross-Border Payment Platform Exved Launches, Facilitating International Settlements with USDT

According to Foresight News, Russian cross-border payment platform Exved has officially launched, aiming to facilitate international settlements for local legal entities using cryptocurrency. The platform allows for cross-border settlements using USDT (Tether). Exved's main industry partners include InDeFi Bank, which launched a decentralized cryptocurrency ruble project last year. Sergey Mendeleev, co-founder and CEO of InDeFi Smart Bank, stated that Exved's internal mechanisms have been tested and approved by the Central Bank of Russia and the Federal Financial Monitoring Service of the Russian Federation.

