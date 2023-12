First Digital USD Stablecoin Market Cap Surpasses $1 Billion

Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here .

According to Foresight News, Hong Kong-based financial services company Legacy Trust's digital asset custody subsidiary, First Digital, has announced that the market capitalization of its stablecoin, First Digital USD (FDUSD), has exceeded $1 billion. In addition, First Digital plans to expand FDUSD to more blockchain networks based on Ethereum and BNB Chain networks.