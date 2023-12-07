copy link
First Digital USD Stablecoin Market Cap Surpasses $1 Billion
Binance News
2023-12-07 11:58
According to Foresight News, Hong Kong-based financial services company Legacy Trust's digital asset custody subsidiary, First Digital, has announced that the market capitalization of its stablecoin, First Digital USD (FDUSD), has exceeded $1 billion. In addition, First Digital plans to expand FDUSD to more blockchain networks based on Ethereum and BNB Chain networks.
