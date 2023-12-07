Deloitte Division to Use Polkadot-Based Kilt Blockchain for Shipping Industry Services

According to CoinDesk, a division of Deloitte, one of the 'Big Four' accounting firms, is set to use the Polkadot-based Kilt blockchain to offer logistics and supply-chain services focused on the shipping industry. Ingo Rube, founder of the KILT Protocol, revealed at the India Blockchain Week conference that Deloitte is collaborating with Nexxiot, a supply-chain technology company, to provide a new type of logistics service called KYX. KYX is a combination of Know Your Client (KYC) and Know Your Cargo, two processes that identify and verify the client's identity and their shipped goods, respectively. The system is built on the Kilt network. Rube stated that using decentralized and open-source solutions 'Built on KILT,' any entity could create a service built on a blockchain without having to deal with cryptocurrencies or needing blockchain experience. Shipping giant Hapag-Lloyd will be the first to implement KYX, followed by telecommunications giant Vodafone. Hapag-Lloyd plans to equip around 1.5 million containers with devices that can be tracked to show that they are secure and have not been opened.

