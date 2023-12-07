Impossible Finance Partners With Ronin Network To Launch Web3 Gaming Platform

According to Foresight News, DeFi accelerator and Launchpad Impossible Finance has announced a partnership with gaming-focused EVM blockchain Ronin Network to launch the Ronin Launchpad for Web3 game releases. The collaboration aims to advance blockchain gaming and NFTs. Upcoming tokens on the launchpad may require staking of RON, AXS, and IDIA tokens for allocation. In this partnership, Impossible Finance will provide consulting services, including Launchpad expertise, research, business development, and infrastructure support.

View full text