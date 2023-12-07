Safe Wallet Introduces New Cryptocurrency Wallet Recovery Ecosystem

According to Foresight News, Safe Wallet, formerly known as Gnosis Safe, has announced the launch of a new cryptocurrency wallet recovery ecosystem called Safe{RecoveryHub}. Users can access this system within the Safe{Wallet}. Safe{RecoveryHub} allows users to customize self-hosted recovery solutions by designating one or more 'Recoverers'. Safe plans to introduce third-party partner solutions soon, including collaborations with Swiss digital asset bank Sygnum Bank and UK digital asset protection and insurance provider Coincover, expected to launch in the first half of 2024. Safe emphasizes that even when using third-party services, users maintain full control and can veto any recovery attempts at any time without sharing private key information with third parties. Currently, Safe has opened a waiting list for registration.

