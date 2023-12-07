Flipkart Launches Ethereum-Based FireDrops 2.0 to Expand Loyalty Program

According to Foresight News, India's largest e-commerce retailer, Flipkart, is launching an Ethereum-based zero-knowledge (ZK) Layer 2 network called FireDrops 2.0, built using the Polygon Chain Development Kit (CDK). The expansion aims to enhance its FireDrops Web3 loyalty program. FireDrops 2.0 will be supported by Hang's loyalty platform and is designed to gamify brand loyalty incentives. Since its launch in September, FireDrops has attracted over 3.3 million wallet holders with at least one NFT, nearly a third of whom are female shoppers. In October 2022, Walmart-owned Indian e-commerce company Flipkart launched its metaverse product Flipverse on Polygon, and in December 2022, it announced a blockchain e-commerce center.

