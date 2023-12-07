Hitachi Issues Japan's Largest Digital Green Bonds

According to Foresight News, Hitachi Ltd. has successfully issued Japan's largest digital green bonds, with a coupon rate of 0.598% for the five-year bonds. Emiri Matsuo from Hitachi's finance department announced the news. Nippon Life Insurance Co. has purchased half of the bond issuance, worth 10 billion yen (approximately $68 million). The digital securities have also been sold to other life insurance companies, central public institutions, and corporations. Matsuo stated that Hitachi would consider selling such securities again in the future. Foresight News previously reported that the Osaka Digital Exchange (ODX) launched its new digital securities trading platform, Start, in November. Trading on the platform is expected to begin on December 25.

