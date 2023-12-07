copy link
Accumulus GBA Technology Submits Virtual Asset Trading Platform License Application to Hong Kong Regulator
2023-12-07 09:56
According to Foresight News, Accumulus GBA Technology (Hongkong) Co., Limited has officially submitted a virtual asset trading platform license application to the Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) on December 6. The platform is named 'Accumulus'. The update was made on the SFC's official website, which now displays the application information for the virtual asset trading platform license.
