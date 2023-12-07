Cryptocurrency Market Experiences Rollercoaster Performance

According to CryptoPotato, the cryptocurrency market experienced a rollercoaster of performance in the past 24 hours, with most coins charting multi-month highs and subsequent declines. Bitcoin attempted to breach above $44K on two separate occasions but was unsuccessful. The halted momentum of the bulls has impacted the derivatives market, with data from Coinglass revealing long and short positions liquidated in the past 24 hours. Most leading altcoins are also retracing, with some exceptions. BitTorrent (BTT) exploded by 100% yesterday and remains up 42% for the past 24 hours, making it the best performer among the top 100 coins. WEMIX follows, up around 30% in the same time frame. On the other end of the spectrum, PYTH, the native cryptocurrency of the Solana-based Pyth Network, lost 14.3% during the same period.

