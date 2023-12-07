Meta AI to Include Invisible Watermarks in AI-Generated Images to Prevent Misuse

According to Foresight News, social media giant Meta, formerly known as Facebook, has announced an update to Meta AI, its virtual assistant. Over the next few weeks, the company will include an invisible watermark in all images created using artificial intelligence (AI) to prevent the technology from being misused. Meta AI can generate images and content based on user prompts, and the latest watermark feature will make it more difficult for creators to remove the watermark. These watermarks are invisible to the human eye but can be detected using the appropriate models. The company also plans to introduce this feature to other Meta services that utilize AI-generated images.

