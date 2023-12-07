Doge-1 Moon Mission Set for January Launch, Related Tokens See Price Increase

According to Foresight News, the Doge-1 moon mission, funded by DOGE, is set to launch on January 12th next year, with two tokens related to Doge-1 experiencing a price increase. The DOGE-1 satellite is developed by space technology company Geometric Energy Corporation, which issued the GEC token that doubled in value within the past week. Another token, XI, reportedly used for paying for advertisements displayed on the satellite, rose by 36% during the same period. On-chain data shows that their combined market value has just exceeded $30 million, with over 6,000 individual holders. Geometric Energy announced the DOGE-1 satellite in May 2021 as the payload for the SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket, originally scheduled for launch in 2022. The mission is entirely paid for with Dogecoin (DOGE), a dog-themed meme coin that has received strong support from SpaceX founder Elon Musk. DOGE-1 is one of two Dogecoin-related missions planned for the coming months.

