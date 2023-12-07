Buy Crypto
Tokens Tied to Geometric Energy Corporation Surge Ahead of Dogecoin-Themed Satellite Launch

Binance News
2023-12-07 08:43
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to CoinDesk, two tokens associated with space logistics and energy company Geometric Energy Corporation (GEC) are gaining traction ahead of the planned launch of DOGE-1, a Dogecoin-themed satellite. The satellite is set to orbit the moon, with the launch scheduled for January 12 from the Kennedy Space Center in the U.S. aboard a SpaceX rocket. GEC, a token issued by the company, has more than quadrupled in the past week, while another token, XI, which is said to be used to pay for ads displayed on the satellite, has climbed 36%. Together, they have a market capitalization of just over $30 million and more than 6,000 individual holders, according to on-chain data. Geometric Energy announced the DOGE-1 satellite in May 2021 as the payload of a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket, originally scheduled for 2022. The mission has been paid for entirely in dogecoin (DOGE) – a dog-themed meme coin that enjoys SpaceX founder Elon Musk’s vocal backing. SpaceX has since received the requisite regulatory approvals to clear the launch, finally bringing DOGE-1 a step closer to reality, according to Geometric Energy founder Samuel Reid. DOGE-1 is one of the two dogecoin-related missions planned in the coming months. Earlier this month, Dogecoin developers said a physical dogecoin token could reach the moon in a space payload mission planned by Pittsburgh-based firm Astrobotic. The mission is planned for December 23 and carries 21 payloads from governments, companies, universities, and NASA’s Commercial Lunar Payload Services (CLPS) initiative.
