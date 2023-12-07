Zodia Custody to Launch Interchange Connect for Institutional Investors

According to Foresight News, Zodia Custody, a subsidiary of Standard Chartered Bank, has announced the launch of 'Interchange Connect'. This service will provide institutional investors with an easy method to transfer cryptocurrencies between different accounts, such as Metaco, Fireblocks, and Copper's ClearLoop, while settling transactions off-exchange. The product will be available to customers in the first quarter of 2024, and Zodia plans to go live on more networks when appropriate.

