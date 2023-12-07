XAI Issues Warning About Ongoing Phishing Scheme Targeting ETH Holders

According to Foresight News, PeckShield monitoring has revealed that XAI has issued a warning about an ongoing phishing scheme impersonating XAI. The scheme aims to fraudulently collect ETH from individuals and has already obtained approximately 374 ETH, valued at around $845,000. The malicious actors behind the phishing scheme are targeting unsuspecting ETH holders by posing as XAI, a well-known cryptocurrency project. The warning issued by XAI is intended to alert the public and help prevent further losses due to the fraudulent activities of the scammers. As the cryptocurrency market continues to grow, it is crucial for investors and users to remain vigilant and cautious when dealing with digital assets. Ensuring the security of one's investments and personal information is of utmost importance in the rapidly evolving world of digital currencies.

