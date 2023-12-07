copy link
Curve Finance's November Revenue Reaches $1.86 Million, Up 84.88% Month-On-Month
2023-12-07 05:37
According to Foresight News, Curve Finance's revenue for November was approximately $1.86 million, an increase of 84.88% compared to the previous month, marking the highest level since May this year. The primary reason for this growth is the high interest rate of crvUSD. A user named @sovereignllama tweeted, 'The reason is that the crvUSD interest rate is ridiculously high, but people are still borrowing, including myself.'
