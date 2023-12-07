Former Olympus Core Member Shreddy Joins Radiant Capital as Marketing and Business Development Head

According to Foresight News, Shreddy, a former core member of the algorithmic stablecoin protocol Olympus, has joined the multi-chain lending protocol Radiant Capital as the head of marketing and business development. Shreddy will be dedicated to helping Radiant expand its user base in the next wave of DeFi adoption. Radiant Capital is a multi-chain lending protocol that aims to provide users with a seamless borrowing and lending experience across various blockchain networks. With the addition of Shreddy to their team, Radiant Capital is poised to strengthen its marketing and business development efforts, attracting more users to its platform and fostering growth in the DeFi space.

