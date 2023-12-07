Thirdweb Resolves Over 8,000 Smart Contract Issues Within 48 Hours

According to Foresight News, Web3 development tool platform Thirdweb announced that it has successfully resolved issues with more than 8,000 smart contracts on 43 different chains within the past 48 hours. The team is working continuously to provide support to smart contract owners throughout the process. Currently, there are two cases of exploiting this vulnerability in smart contracts, and the team has not disclosed more details about the vulnerability to give smart contract owners time to take appropriate action. However, they are committed to providing a detailed analysis at the appropriate time.

