Web3 Streaming Protocol Sona Raises $6.9 Million in Seed Funding Round

According to Foresight News, Web3 streaming protocol Sona has successfully raised $6.9 million in a seed funding round, with participation from Polychain Capital, Haun Ventures, and Rogue Capital. Sona uses DeFi-based modules to provide artists with token-based streaming content, music auctions, governance rewards, and other services. The platform also distributes a portion of the music auction proceeds to artists and platform operators. Currently, Sona has over 5 million tracks and is expected to expand to 16 million tracks by next year.

