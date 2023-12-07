copy link
create picture
more
Web3 Streaming Protocol Sona Raises $6.9 Million in Seed Funding Round
Binance News
2023-12-07 04:29
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Foresight News, Web3 streaming protocol Sona has successfully raised $6.9 million in a seed funding round, with participation from Polychain Capital, Haun Ventures, and Rogue Capital. Sona uses DeFi-based modules to provide artists with token-based streaming content, music auctions, governance rewards, and other services. The platform also distributes a portion of the music auction proceeds to artists and platform operators. Currently, Sona has over 5 million tracks and is expected to expand to 16 million tracks by next year.
View full text