Address Deposits 7,000 stETH Into Blast, Becoming Third-Largest Holder
Binance News
2023-12-07 04:01
According to Foresight News, a Twitter user reported that nine hours ago, an address deposited 7,000 stETH (worth $15.72 million) into Blast, making it the third-largest deposit address for the platform. Currently, Blast's total value locked (TVL) has reached $760 million, with 73,446 addresses depositing a total of 298,000 ETH (worth $671 million) and 919.6 million DAI.
