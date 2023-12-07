copy link
Controversial Meme Coin Creator's Twitter Account Suspended
2023-12-07 03:41
According to Foresight News, the Twitter account of ben.eth, a controversial meme coin creator, has been suspended and is no longer accessible. Ben.eth has previously launched at least three contentious meme coins, including Ben Coin (BEN), PSYOP, and LOYAL. Lawyers have suggested that these coins may attract the attention of US regulatory authorities.
