copy link
create picture
more
Atomicals Introduces Preliminary Concept for Dust Limit Solution in ARC20 Project
Binance News
2023-12-07 02:51
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Foresight News, the ARC20 project Atomicals has released a preliminary concept for a solution to address dust limits. The plan involves introducing a Substantiation Factor (SF) to redefine how many satoshis are required to support a single unit of ARC20 tokens. The default proof coefficient is set at 1:1, and any precision must be feasible to facilitate token transfers involving less than 546 units. Foresight News notes that the Bitcoin network imposes a limit on individual UTXO transactions to prevent dust attacks, requiring no less than 546 satoshis. As a result, the minimum transfer limit for ARC20 has been set at 546 units.
View full text