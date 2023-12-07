Atomicals Introduces Preliminary Concept for Dust Limit Solution in ARC20 Project

According to Foresight News, the ARC20 project Atomicals has released a preliminary concept for a solution to address dust limits. The plan involves introducing a Substantiation Factor (SF) to redefine how many satoshis are required to support a single unit of ARC20 tokens. The default proof coefficient is set at 1:1, and any precision must be feasible to facilitate token transfers involving less than 546 units. Foresight News notes that the Bitcoin network imposes a limit on individual UTXO transactions to prevent dust attacks, requiring no less than 546 satoshis. As a result, the minimum transfer limit for ARC20 has been set at 546 units.

