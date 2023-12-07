copy link
KyberSwap Attacker Transfers 3,000 WETH to New Address
Binance News
2023-12-07 02:38
According to Foresight News, PeckShield monitoring has revealed that the attacker's address associated with KyberSwap has transferred 3,000 WETH, equivalent to $6.7 million, to a new address starting with 0xD3a7.
