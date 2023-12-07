ForbesWeb3 Creates Personal Wallet for Long-Term NFT Collection

According to Foresight News, ForbesWeb3, the community center for global Web3 entrepreneurs, creators, and changemakers, announced the creation of a personal wallet dedicated to long-term NFT collection. The move signifies Forbes' commitment to recognizing artistic talent and embracing the new possibilities brought by digital art forms. Forbes has long supported artists and innovative thinking, and this initiative further strengthens their dedication to the creative community and the development of Web3 networks.

