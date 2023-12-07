copy link
ZkSync to Discontinue Goerli Support in 2024, Transitioning to Sepolia Testnet
Binance News
2023-12-07 02:23
According to Foresight News, zkSync will cease support for Goerli in January 2024 and is currently migrating to the Sepolia testnet. Following the migration, Sepolia is expected to become the primary testnet, with future updates being launched on Sepolia. Additionally, the new Sepolia testnet will be completely blank, with no data transferred from Goerli.
