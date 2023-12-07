copy link
Meta Introduces Default End-to-End Encryption for Messenger and Facebook Chats
2023-12-07 02:23
According to Foresight News, Meta has started implementing default end-to-end encryption for all personal chats and calls on its Messenger and Facebook platforms. This enhanced encryption offers additional features, such as message editing, higher media quality, and the ability for messages to automatically disappear.
