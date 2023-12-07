copy link
create picture
more
Sui Network's Total Value Locked Surpasses $175 Million
Binance News
2023-12-07 02:23
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Foresight News, data from DefiLlama reveals that the total value locked (TVL) in the Sui Network has exceeded $175 million, currently standing at $177.39 million. This places the network at the 5th position among non-EVM chains. Over the past month, the network has experienced a growth rate of 64.75%.
View full text