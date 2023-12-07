Parsec Launches Blockchain Explorer With Customizable Layout Features

According to Foresight News, on-chain data analysis platform Parsec has launched a blockchain explorer called parsec.fi. The explorer has similar functionality to existing browsers and is interoperable with on-chain terminals. It offers customizable layout features for various types of addresses, including tokens, EOAs (Externally Owned Accounts), NFTs, lending markets, liquidity pools, stablecoins, LSTs, and ERC4626 (yield tokens). Currently, Parsec supports nine EVM public chains and plans to expand to non-EVM chains. On October 12th, the crypto on-chain data analysis platform Parsec completed a new funding round of $4 million, led by Galaxy Digital. Other participants in the funding round included Uniswap Labs Ventures, Robot Ventures, CMT Digital, and BODL Ventures.

View full text