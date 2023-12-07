Conflux Network Integrates With Fordefi's Institutional Platform

According to Foresight News, Conflux Network and DWF Labs have been integrated into Fordefi's institutional platform, MPC Wallet. Conflux plans to incorporate some of its resources into Fordefi to achieve diversified funding. Additionally, the company aims to expand Fordefi's services to its existing institutional clients. The integration of Conflux Network and DWF Labs into Fordefi's platform is expected to enhance the overall user experience and provide more comprehensive services to institutional clients. This collaboration will help both companies to grow and strengthen their presence in the market.

