Sotheby's to Auction Bitcoin Ordinals Project 'BitcoinShrooms' Designed by Artist Shroomtoshi

According to Foresight News, Sotheby's will auction the Bitcoin Ordinals project called 'BitcoinShrooms' from December 6 to 13. Designed by artist Shroomtoshi, the project was initially minted on-chain on October 22, and currently has three pieces available for bidding. The auction items include two mushroom individuals and a pixelated avocado seed called BIP39. These three pieces are expected to sell for around $20,000 to $30,000, with bids accepted in cryptocurrency. Foresight News reported yesterday that Sotheby's Vice President and Co-Head of Digital Art Sales, Michael Bouhanna, posted an image involving the Bitcoin logo and ordinals, captioned 'tomorrow'.

