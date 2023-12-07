copy link
Merit Circle Partners With Immutable To Expand Web3 Video Game Development
Binance News
2023-12-07 00:19
According to Foresight News, Merit Circle, a blockchain gaming guild, has partnered with Immutable to expand and promote the development of Web3 video games. In this collaboration, Merit Circle DAO has committed to investing in games or studios based on Immutable's platform. Additionally, Merit Circle's Beam will be launched on Immutable's zkEVM.
