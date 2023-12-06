copy link
create picture
more
Grayscale CEO Optimistic About Potential Bitcoin ETF Talks With SEC
Binance News
2023-12-06 23:58
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Foresight News, Grayscale Investments CEO Michael Sonnenshein expressed optimism about the potential for discussions with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) regarding a spot Bitcoin ETF. He said, 'We have been actively engaging with the US SEC, and the questions we have received from them signal to us that they want to be involved in this issue and are eager to make progress on it.'
View full text