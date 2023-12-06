copy link
Bitzlato Founder Admits to Money Laundering in New York Court
Binance News
2023-12-06 23:46
According to Foresight News, Bitzlato founder Anatoly Legkodymov has admitted to money laundering charges in a New York federal court. He processed $700 million in illegal funds, including millions of dollars in ransomware proceeds. As part of the plea agreement, Anatoly Legkodymov agreed to dissolve the company and relinquish claims to approximately $23 million in seized cash.
